The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Washington Wizards (1-2) on November 1, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards shot at a 48.5% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 48.6% shooting opponents of the Hawks averaged.

Last season, Washington had a 23-19 record in games the team collectively shot above 48.6% from the field.

The Wizards were the 15th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Hawks finished ninth.

The Wizards' 113.2 points per game last year were just 4.9 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks gave up.

Washington put together a 17-8 record last season in games it scored more than 118.1 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Wizards averaged 2.1 more points per game at home (114.2) than on the road (112.1).

At home, the Wizards allowed 114.6 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 114.1.

Beyond the arc, the Wizards knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (10.3 per game) than at home (12.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34%) than at home (37%) too.

