Wizards vs. Hawks November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Southeast Division foes face one another when the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) welcome in the Washington Wizards (0-1) at State Farm Arena, beginning on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.
Wizards vs. Hawks Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, MNMT
Wizards Players to Watch
- Jordan Poole posted 20.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists last year, shooting 43% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per game.
- Kyle Kuzma's numbers last season were 21.2 points, 7.3 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.
- Tyus Jones' numbers last season were 10.3 points, 2.5 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.
- Deni Avdija posted 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field.
- Daniel Gafford put up 9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Per game, Trae Young put up points, 3 rebounds and 10.2 assists last season. He also posted 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Last season, Dejounte Murray recorded an average of 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.
- Clint Capela posted 12 points, 11 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He also sank 65.3% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).
- Onyeka Okongwu averaged 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1 assists. He sank 63.8% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).
- Last season, De'Andre Hunter recorded 15.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists. He made 46.1% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.
Wizards vs. Hawks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hawks
|Wizards
|118.4
|Points Avg.
|113.2
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.4
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|48.5%
|35.2%
|Three Point %
|35.6%
