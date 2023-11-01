Southeast Division foes face one another when the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) welcome in the Washington Wizards (0-1) at State Farm Arena, beginning on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole posted 20.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists last year, shooting 43% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per game.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers last season were 21.2 points, 7.3 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Tyus Jones' numbers last season were 10.3 points, 2.5 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Deni Avdija posted 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field.

Daniel Gafford put up 9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks Players to Watch

Per game, Trae Young put up points, 3 rebounds and 10.2 assists last season. He also posted 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Last season, Dejounte Murray recorded an average of 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Clint Capela posted 12 points, 11 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He also sank 65.3% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

Onyeka Okongwu averaged 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1 assists. He sank 63.8% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).

Last season, De'Andre Hunter recorded 15.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists. He made 46.1% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Hawks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawks Wizards 118.4 Points Avg. 113.2 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 48.3% Field Goal % 48.5% 35.2% Three Point % 35.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.