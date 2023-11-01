Just because you're lounging on the sofa watching the William & Mary game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Tribe with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

William & Mary team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG
Gabe Dorsey 8 16.8 4.0 0.4 0.4 0.0
Trey Moss 8 13.9 2.8 2.5 0.6 0.0
Chase Lowe 8 12.1 4.8 2.5 1.1 0.1
Sean Houpt 6 10.7 1.7 0.8 0.5 0.0
Jack Karasinski 8 7.1 4.6 1.3 0.4 0.0
Charlie Williams 8 5.3 2.0 2.9 0.4 0.4
Noah Collier 3 13.0 5.3 0.7 0.0 0.7
Caleb Dorsey 8 3.3 5.3 1.4 0.4 0.1
Matteus Case 4 6.0 3.0 1.0 0.5 0.0
Jayden Lemond 6 1.5 0.5 0.7 0.2 0.0

William & Mary season stats

  • William & Mary has put together a 3-5 record so far this season.
  • The Tribe are 3-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.
  • William & Mary defeated the No. 284-ranked (according to the RPI) American Eagles, 75-56, on November 9, which goes down as its best victory of the season.
  • The Tribe have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
  • There are 23 games remaining on William & Mary's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming William & Mary games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET)
Sat, Dec 2 Richmond A 6:00 PM
Wed, Dec 6 Old Dominion H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Virginia-Lynchburg H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Pepperdine A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Navy A 12:00 PM

