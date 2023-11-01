Buy Tickets for Washington Wizards NBA Games
Kyle Kuzma (23.2 PPG) and the Washington Wizards (3-17) square off against the Brooklyn Nets on the road as the 2023-24 NBA campaign carries on, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 8.
Upcoming Washington games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|Nets
|A
|7:30 PM
|Mon, Dec 11
|76ers
|A
|7:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 13
|Pelicans
|H
|7:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|Pacers
|H
|7:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|Suns
|A
|8:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|Kings
|A
|10:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Trail Blazers
|A
|10:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 22
|Warriors
|A
|10:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 26
|Magic
|H
|7:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 27
|Raptors
|H
|7:00 PM
Washington's next matchup information
- Opponent: Brooklyn Nets
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Barclays Center
- Broadcast: YES, MNMT
- Favorite: Brooklyn -9.5
- Total: 239.5 points
Top Washington players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kyle Kuzma
|20
|23.2
|5.9
|4.8
|0.3
|0.7
|47.3% (181-383)
|35.9% (46-128)
|Jordan Poole
|19
|17.5
|2.7
|3.4
|1.2
|0.4
|40.4% (118-292)
|29.8% (37-124)
|Deni Avdija
|20
|12.1
|5.4
|3.9
|0.9
|0.3
|51.9% (96-185)
|35.7% (20-56)
|Tyus Jones
|20
|11.3
|2.8
|5.1
|1.0
|0.2
|50.5% (96-190)
|35.9% (23-64)
|Corey Kispert
|19
|11.2
|2.6
|1.6
|0.5
|0.0
|45.8% (71-155)
|39.4% (39-99)
