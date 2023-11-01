Kyle Kuzma (23.2 PPG) and the Washington Wizards (3-17) square off against the Brooklyn Nets on the road as the 2023-24 NBA campaign carries on, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

If you're looking to catch the Washington Wizards in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Washington games

Find tickets for these or any NBA game at Ticketmaster!

Washington's next matchup information

Opponent: Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Broadcast: YES, MNMT

YES, MNMT Favorite: Brooklyn -9.5

Brooklyn -9.5 Total: 239.5 points

Can't make it to the game? Watch the NBA this season on Fubo and Max, and watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Washington's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Washington players

Shop for Washington gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kyle Kuzma 20 23.2 5.9 4.8 0.3 0.7 47.3% (181-383) 35.9% (46-128) Jordan Poole 19 17.5 2.7 3.4 1.2 0.4 40.4% (118-292) 29.8% (37-124) Deni Avdija 20 12.1 5.4 3.9 0.9 0.3 51.9% (96-185) 35.7% (20-56) Tyus Jones 20 11.3 2.8 5.1 1.0 0.2 50.5% (96-190) 35.9% (23-64) Corey Kispert 19 11.2 2.6 1.6 0.5 0.0 45.8% (71-155) 39.4% (39-99)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.