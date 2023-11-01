The VMI Keydets (2-7) will be at home against the American Eagles on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 1:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming VMI games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 American H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 12 Radford A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Longwood A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Penn State-New Kensington H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Wofford A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Mercer H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Chattanooga A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Samford A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Furman H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Citadel H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 East Tennessee State H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Western Carolina A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 UNC Greensboro H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Mercer A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Chattanooga H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

VMI's next matchup information

  • Opponent: American Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Cameron Hall
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top VMI players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Brennan Watkins 9 14.6 1.7 3.0 0.4 0.0 42.6% (43-101) 38.9% (21-54)
Koree Cotton 9 13.6 4.0 1.2 0.9 0.7 44.6% (45-101) 37.5% (18-48)
Tyran Cook 9 10.4 3.2 2.2 0.6 0.1 45.3% (39-86) 46.7% (7-15)
Taeshaud Jackson 9 7.3 11.0 1.2 0.9 0.4 45.5% (25-55) 12.5% (2-16)
Stephen Olowoniyi 9 7.0 6.0 0.2 0.6 0.8 53.7% (29-54) -

