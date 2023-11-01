It's not enough to simply be a fan of VMI. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Keydets by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

VMI team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Koree Cotton 8 14.6 4.3 1.3 0.8 0.6 Brennan Watkins 8 13.9 1.6 2.8 0.5 0.0 Tyran Cook 8 9.8 3.3 2.3 0.5 0.1 Stephen Olowoniyi 8 7.1 5.5 0.1 0.6 0.9 Taeshaud Jackson 8 7.1 10.6 1.4 0.9 0.4 DJ Nussbaum 8 6.8 3.9 1.1 0.3 0.3 Devin Butler 8 4.1 3.5 0.8 0.6 0.1 Maurice Wright Jr. 8 3.1 2.4 1.4 0.5 0.3 Corey Chesley 8 2.8 2.4 0.9 0.3 0.1 Jaren Morton 2 6.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

VMI season stats

This season, VMI has won just two games (2-6).

The Keydets are 2-0 at home, 0-4 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

VMI has zero wins versus D1 opponents this season.

This season, the Keydets haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

VMI has no games remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming VMI games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Presbyterian H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 American H 1:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Radford A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Longwood A 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Penn State-New Kensington H 12:00 PM

