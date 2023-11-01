Virginia Tech (6-2) will resume its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Radford Highlanders.

Upcoming Virginia Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Radford H 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Rutgers A 5:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 William & Mary H 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Pittsburgh H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Wake Forest A 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 NC State H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Miami (FL) H 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Florida State A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Duke A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Clemson H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Georgia Tech H 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Syracuse A 12:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Virginia H 6:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 North Carolina A 12:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 NC State A 8:00 PM

Virginia Tech's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Radford Highlanders
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Cassell Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ACC Network Extra

Top Virginia Tech players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Elizabeth Kitley 8 22.4 11.3 1.6 0.3 2.4 56.9% (74-130) 33.3% (1-3)
Georgia Amoore 8 17.1 2.9 8.4 0.6 0.4 43.1% (53-123) 31.7% (20-63)
Cayla King 8 9.3 2.1 2.3 0.9 0.9 33.3% (24-72) 34.4% (22-64)
Matilda Ekh 8 9.1 4.1 1.8 0.4 0.5 40.0% (24-60) 32.5% (13-40)
Carleigh Wenzel 8 4.9 1.9 0.6 0.1 1.0 58.3% (14-24) 63.6% (7-11)

