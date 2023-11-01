It's not enough to simply be a fan of Virginia. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Cavaliers by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Virginia team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Reece Beekman 7 11.9 3.3 5.7 3.0 1.0 Ryan Dunn 7 10.6 6.7 0.9 2.7 2.9 Jacob Groves 7 8.6 2.6 1.1 0.6 0.1 Isaac McKneely 6 9.8 3.0 1.7 0.5 0.3 Andrew Rohde 7 7.0 2.9 2.6 0.4 0.0 Leon Bond III 7 6.6 3.3 0.4 0.9 0.3 Blake Buchanan 7 4.6 3.6 0.4 0.4 1.3 Dante Harris 6 3.5 2.5 1.3 1.0 0.3 Taine Murray 6 2.7 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.2 Jordan Minor 6 1.7 1.7 0.2 0.0 0.2

Virginia season stats

This season, Virginia has a 6-1 record so far.

Virginia took down the No. 14-ranked Texas A&M Aggies, 59-47, on November 29. That victory goes down as its best win of the season.

The Cavaliers have won their only game this season against teams in the AP's Top 25.

Of Virginia's 24 remaining games, two are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Virginia games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Syracuse H 12:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 North Carolina Central H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Northeastern H 6:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Memphis A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 27 Morgan State H 7:00 PM

