Richmond team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Maggie Doogan 7 16.7 5.7 2.0 0.6 0.6 Addie Budnik 7 11.3 5.3 2.3 0.4 1.1 Rachel Ullstrom 7 10.4 3.0 0.1 1.1 0.1 Grace Townsend 7 9.9 4.7 5.0 1.6 0.0 Siobhan Ryan 7 9.3 2.4 1.3 0.6 0.4 Laren VanArsdale 7 7.4 2.1 1.9 0.9 0.1 Katie Hill 7 5.3 4.7 2.0 0.7 0.9 Kylee Lewandowski 6 2.5 0.3 0.7 0.3 0.3 Torin Rogers 6 2.5 2.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 Melissa Mwanza 6 2.3 2.2 0.2 0.3 0.0

Richmond season stats

Richmond has six wins so far this season (6-1).

At home this year, the Spiders are unbeaten (2-0) while going 2-1 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games.

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 25, Richmond beat the Drake Bulldogs (No. 74 in the RPI) by a score of 74-66.

This year, the Spiders haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on Richmond's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Richmond games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Villanova A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Le Moyne H 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Appalachian State H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Liberty H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Michigan State N 9:15 PM

