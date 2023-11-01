Buy Tickets for Radford Highlanders Women's Basketball Games
A game at the Virginia Tech Hokies is up next for the Radford Highlanders women (2-7), on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Radford games
Radford's next matchup information
- Opponent: Virginia Tech Hokies
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Cassell Coliseum
- Broadcast: ACC Network Extra
Top Radford players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ashlyn Traylor
|9
|16.3
|6.0
|2.4
|1.1
|0.6
|39.4% (54-137)
|13.5% (5-37)
|Taniya Hanner
|9
|10.2
|5.3
|0.4
|1.2
|0.0
|46.3% (38-82)
|12.5% (1-8)
|Maci Rhoades
|9
|5.9
|2.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.4
|50.0% (18-36)
|52.0% (13-25)
|Olivia Wagner
|9
|4.7
|2.1
|1.2
|1.1
|0.1
|33.3% (16-48)
|33.3% (7-21)
|Ellie Taylor
|9
|4.6
|2.9
|2.1
|0.4
|0.1
|25.8% (17-66)
|11.1% (2-18)
