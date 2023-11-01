A game at home versus the North Carolina Central Eagles is next on the schedule for the Radford Highlanders (6-4), on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Radford Highlanders in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Radford games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Radford's next matchup information

Opponent: North Carolina Central Eagles

North Carolina Central Eagles Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Location: Dedmon Center

Dedmon Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Radford's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Radford players

Shop for Radford gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kenyon Giles 10 15.1 1.7 2.8 1.0 0.0 42.8% (62-145) 30.0% (15-50) DaQuan Smith 9 13.3 3.0 1.7 1.1 0.2 40.7% (44-108) 38.8% (19-49) Bryan Antoine 10 10.7 4.6 1.4 1.7 0.6 41.6% (32-77) 41.5% (17-41) Chandler Turner 10 8.2 5.1 1.0 0.5 0.2 56.1% (32-57) 66.7% (12-18) Justin Archer 10 8.2 8.8 0.6 0.4 0.4 72.3% (34-47) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.