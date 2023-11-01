Buy Tickets for Radford Highlanders Basketball Games
Upcoming Radford games
Radford's next matchup information
- Opponent: North Carolina Central Eagles
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Dedmon Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Radford players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kenyon Giles
|10
|15.1
|1.7
|2.8
|1.0
|0.0
|42.8% (62-145)
|30.0% (15-50)
|DaQuan Smith
|9
|13.3
|3.0
|1.7
|1.1
|0.2
|40.7% (44-108)
|38.8% (19-49)
|Bryan Antoine
|10
|10.7
|4.6
|1.4
|1.7
|0.6
|41.6% (32-77)
|41.5% (17-41)
|Chandler Turner
|10
|8.2
|5.1
|1.0
|0.5
|0.2
|56.1% (32-57)
|66.7% (12-18)
|Justin Archer
|10
|8.2
|8.8
|0.6
|0.4
|0.4
|72.3% (34-47)
|-
