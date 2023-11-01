Buy Tickets for Old Dominion Monarchs Basketball Games
A game at home versus the James Madison Dukes is up next for the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5), on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Old Dominion games
Old Dominion's next matchup information
- Opponent: James Madison Dukes
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Chartway Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Old Dominion players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Chaunce Jenkins
|8
|16.4
|4.1
|2.9
|0.8
|0.8
|42.0% (47-112)
|41.2% (14-34)
|Vasean Allette
|8
|14.8
|4.6
|2.5
|1.6
|0.0
|50.0% (50-100)
|31.0% (9-29)
|Tyrone Williams
|7
|11.9
|6.9
|1.4
|1.6
|0.3
|37.8% (31-82)
|25.0% (7-28)
|R.J. Blakney
|8
|6.5
|3.3
|0.3
|0.6
|0.5
|57.1% (20-35)
|46.2% (6-13)
|Bryce Baker
|8
|6.5
|2.1
|1.0
|0.6
|0.0
|42.5% (17-40)
|46.7% (14-30)
