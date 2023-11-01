With a record of 6-3, the Norfolk State Spartans' next matchup is at the Illinois State Redbirds, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Norfolk State games

Norfolk State's next matchup information

Opponent: Illinois State Redbirds

Illinois State Redbirds Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Redbird Arena

Redbird Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Norfolk State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jamarii Thomas 9 17.9 3.3 4.0 2.7 0.1 43.7% (45-103) 41.7% (15-36) Allen Betrand 9 11.2 2.6 1.0 1.0 0.2 49.3% (36-73) 36.4% (8-22) Kuluel Mading 9 8.0 3.6 0.0 0.9 1.2 38.0% (27-71) 20.8% (5-24) Jaylani Darden 9 7.8 7.1 1.3 1.3 0.0 45.8% (22-48) 30.0% (6-20) Christian Ings 8 8.5 1.3 1.3 0.6 0.0 53.5% (23-43) 25.0% (3-12)

