Longwood's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Lancers are currently 2-5) on Monday, December 11 at 6:30 PM ET, away versus the Stony Brook Seawolves.

If you're looking to go to see the Longwood Lancers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Longwood games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Stony Brook A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 14 Duquesne A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 William & Mary A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Mid-Atlantic Christian H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Georgia Southern H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Norfolk State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Winthrop H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Charleston Southern A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Radford A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 UNC Asheville H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 South Carolina Upstate H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Presbyterian A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Gardner-Webb A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 High Point H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Charleston Southern H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Longwood's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Stony Brook Seawolves
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Longwood's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Longwood players

Shop for Longwood gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Janay Turner 7 11.6 2.3 0.7 1.4 0.0 38.1% (24-63) 37.0% (10-27)
Anne-Hamilton Leroy 7 9.9 3.9 1.7 1.9 0.0 38.0% (27-71) 20.0% (2-10)
Malea Brown 7 9.1 3.9 1.7 2.0 0.0 37.9% (25-66) 31.0% (9-29)
Adriana Shipp 7 8.6 4.1 0.9 0.7 0.3 32.3% (21-65) 26.1% (6-23)
Kiki McIntyre 7 5.4 1.6 1.7 1.7 0.0 37.5% (12-32) 42.9% (3-7)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.