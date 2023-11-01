The Longwood Lancers (8-1) will next be in action on the road against the Delaware State Hornets, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Longwood Lancers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Longwood games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Longwood's next matchup information

Opponent: Delaware State Hornets

Delaware State Hornets Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Hall Gym

Memorial Hall Gym Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Longwood's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Longwood players

Shop for Longwood gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Walyn Napper 9 13.4 4.0 4.6 2.1 0.3 44.9% (48-107) 4.2% (1-24) Johnathan Massie 9 12.9 5.6 1.8 1.2 0.8 40.4% (36-89) 38.2% (13-34) Michael Christmas 9 12.2 7.7 0.7 0.6 0.4 44.7% (34-76) 29.4% (5-17) Szymon Zapala 9 9.2 6.1 0.4 0.0 1.0 65.4% (34-52) 100.0% (1-1) Elijah Tucker 9 7.4 5.0 0.3 0.7 0.1 62.8% (27-43) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.