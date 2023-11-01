Buy Tickets for Liberty Lady Flames Women's Basketball Games
Liberty's 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Flames are currently 3-6) on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, away versus the NC State Wolfpack.
Upcoming Liberty games
Liberty's next matchup information
- Opponent: NC State Wolfpack
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Reynolds Coliseum
- Broadcast: ACC Network Extra
Top Liberty players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Bella Smuda
|9
|13.2
|8.0
|1.3
|0.6
|2.6
|53.7% (44-82)
|-
|Emma Hess
|9
|12.7
|4.2
|2.1
|1.1
|0.7
|40.6% (39-96)
|36.5% (19-52)
|Asia Boone
|9
|7.6
|2.3
|3.0
|1.6
|0.0
|33.8% (22-65)
|33.3% (11-33)
|Jordan Hodges
|9
|7.0
|2.9
|3.7
|1.0
|0.1
|42.9% (24-56)
|43.5% (10-23)
|Jordan Bailey
|7
|7.1
|4.4
|1.0
|0.1
|0.0
|44.0% (22-50)
|10.0% (1-10)
