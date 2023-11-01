Don't be a fair-weather fan of the Liberty Flames. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. More details, along with current team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Liberty team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Emma Hess 7 11.7 4.3 2.1 1.1 0.3 Bella Smuda 7 11.3 7.9 1.4 0.7 1.9 Jordan Bailey 7 7.1 4.4 1.0 0.1 0.0 Jordan Hodges 7 6.4 2.1 3.1 1.1 0.0 Elisabeth Aegisdottir 7 5.9 3.3 0.7 0.3 0.3 Asia Boone 7 5.3 2.0 2.7 1.6 0.0 Brooke Moore 7 3.9 2.4 0.3 0.6 0.6 Ella Wigal 7 3.4 2.1 0.3 0.4 0.1 Emily Howard 7 2.9 1.7 0.0 0.1 0.3 Claudia Acin 6 2.3 1.5 1.5 0.3 0.0

Liberty season stats

Liberty has just two wins (2-5) this season.

The Flames are unbeaten at home (1-0) and 1-2 on the road, while going 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

Liberty defeated the No. 244-ranked (according to the RPI) Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, 84-81, on November 10, which goes down as its best victory of the season.

The Flames are winless this season in two games against Top 25 teams.

There are 24 games left on Liberty's schedule in 2023-24, and two are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Liberty games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 JMU H 12:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 Towson H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 NC State A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Radford H 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Richmond A 2:00 PM

