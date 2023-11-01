Buy Tickets for Liberty Flames Basketball Games
A game at home versus the Grand Canyon Antelopes is on deck for the Liberty Flames (7-2), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Liberty games
Liberty's next matchup information
- Opponent: Grand Canyon Antelopes
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Liberty Arena
- Broadcast: ESPNU
Top Liberty players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kyle Rode
|9
|14.0
|4.8
|2.7
|1.1
|0.1
|39.3% (42-107)
|40.3% (27-67)
|Kaden Metheny
|9
|12.2
|3.6
|3.2
|0.6
|0.0
|46.6% (41-88)
|42.3% (22-52)
|Brody Peebles
|9
|11.8
|2.4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.0
|50.0% (40-80)
|35.7% (15-42)
|Colin Porter
|9
|10.0
|2.1
|3.7
|0.6
|0.0
|44.0% (33-75)
|31.9% (15-47)
|Zach Cleveland
|9
|9.6
|6.0
|2.3
|1.2
|0.7
|63.5% (33-52)
|50.0% (1-2)
