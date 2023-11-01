Buy Tickets for James Madison Dukes Women's Basketball Games
JMU's 2023-24 women's college hoops season resumes (the Dukes are currently 6-3) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET, at home versus the William & Mary Tribe.
If you're looking to go to see the James Madison Dukes in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming JMU games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
JMU's next matchup information
- Opponent: William & Mary Tribe
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for JMU's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top JMU players
Shop for JMU gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Peyton McDaniel
|9
|11.0
|7.3
|0.8
|0.6
|0.2
|32.5% (37-114)
|21.2% (14-66)
|Jamia Hazell
|9
|11.0
|5.0
|1.8
|1.0
|0.1
|38.8% (38-98)
|28.6% (4-14)
|Ashanti Barnes-Williams
|9
|7.6
|5.0
|1.1
|0.3
|0.3
|50.0% (28-56)
|55.6% (5-9)
|Kseniia Kozlova
|7
|9.7
|5.6
|0.7
|0.3
|0.1
|56.0% (28-50)
|-
|Annalicia Goodman
|9
|6.4
|4.9
|0.0
|0.6
|0.7
|61.0% (25-41)
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.