The James Madison Dukes (8-0) will be on the road against the the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.

Opponent: Old Dominion Monarchs

Old Dominion Monarchs Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Chartway Arena

Chartway Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

Top James Madison players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Terrence Edwards 8 18.5 5.1 3.1 1.1 0.4 45.5% (51-112) 37.9% (11-29) T.J. Bickerstaff 8 16.0 8.3 2.0 1.0 0.4 65.4% (53-81) 0.0% (0-3) Michael Green III 8 12.0 1.4 4.1 1.1 0.1 44.9% (35-78) 45.5% (20-44) Noah Freidel 8 11.8 4.1 1.4 0.8 0.8 45.6% (31-68) 45.8% (22-48) Julien Wooden 8 9.8 3.8 1.9 1.1 0.6 52.0% (26-50) 37.0% (10-27)

