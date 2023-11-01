The Houston Rockets (0-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Toyota Center as just 2.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.

Hornets vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -2.5 222.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 222.5 points 54 of 82 times.

The average total points scored in Hornets games last year (222.5) is 5.6 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Hornets won 39 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 43 times.

Charlotte was underdogs 66 times last season and won 19, or 28.8%, of those games.

The Hornets had a record of 18-45, a 28.6% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers last season.

Charlotte has a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hornets vs Rockets Additional Info

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

The Hornets' winning percentage against the spread at home was .390 (16-25-0) last year. On the road, it was .561 (23-18-0).

In terms of the over/under, Charlotte's games finished over 13 of 41 times at home (31.7%) and 21 of 41 away (51.2%) last season.

The Hornets' 111 points per game were 7.6 fewer points than the 118.6 the Rockets allowed.

Charlotte went 15-3 versus the spread and 14-4 overall when scoring more than 118.6 points last season.

Hornets vs. Rockets Point Insights (Last Season)

Hornets Rockets 111 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 15-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-5 14-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-8 117.2 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 18-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-9 16-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-10

