The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) host the Washington Wizards (1-2) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at State Farm Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Wizards are 8.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Wizards vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 127 - Wizards 111

Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 8.5)

Hawks (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-15.9)

Hawks (-15.9) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 237.8

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards scored 113.2 points per game (21st-ranked in NBA) last year, while ceding 114.4 points per contest (17th-ranked).

Washington was 15th in the NBA with 43.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 12th with 43.0 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Wizards dished out 25.4 assists per game, which ranked them 14th in the NBA.

Washington ranked second-worst in the NBA with 11.8 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it committed 13.3 turnovers per game (15th-ranked in league).

The Wizards were 21st in the NBA with 11.3 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 17th with a 35.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

