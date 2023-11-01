Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 1
The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) host the Washington Wizards (1-2) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at State Farm Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Wizards are 8.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wizards vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawks 127 - Wizards 111
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info
|Hawks vs Wizards Injury Report
|Hawks vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Hawks vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (- 8.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-15.9)
- Pick OU:
Under (238.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 237.8
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Wizards Performance Insights
- The Wizards scored 113.2 points per game (21st-ranked in NBA) last year, while ceding 114.4 points per contest (17th-ranked).
- Washington was 15th in the NBA with 43.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 12th with 43.0 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Wizards dished out 25.4 assists per game, which ranked them 14th in the NBA.
- Washington ranked second-worst in the NBA with 11.8 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it committed 13.3 turnovers per game (15th-ranked in league).
- The Wizards were 21st in the NBA with 11.3 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 17th with a 35.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.