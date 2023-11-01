Corey Kispert and the Washington Wizards match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent action, a 126-107 loss to the Celtics, Kispert put up nine points.

Below, we break down Kispert's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)

Over 10.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the NBA last year, allowing 118.1 points per contest.

The Hawks conceded 44.1 rebounds on average last season, 19th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hawks allowed 26 per game last year, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.

The Hawks were the eighth-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

Corey Kispert vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 28 12 2 1 2 0 1 3/10/2023 22 7 2 1 1 1 0 3/8/2023 32 10 1 0 2 0 0 2/28/2023 25 9 6 0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.