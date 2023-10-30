How to Watch the Wizards vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (2-0) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (1-1) on October 30, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Wizards vs Celtics Additional Info
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Celtics allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- Washington went 25-27 when it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Wizards were the 15th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Celtics finished 20th.
- The Wizards scored only 1.8 more points per game last year (113.2) than the Celtics gave up (111.4).
- When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, Washington went 28-19.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Wizards scored 114.2 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 112.1.
- At home, the Wizards gave up 114.6 points per game last season, 0.5 more than they allowed away (114.1).
- Beyond the arc, the Wizards drained fewer triples away (10.3 per game) than at home (12.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34%) than at home (37%) too.
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Daniel Gafford
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Landry Shamet
|Out
|Toe
