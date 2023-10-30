The Boston Celtics (2-0) face the Washington Wizards (1-1) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -10.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington played 33 games last season that went over 229.5 combined points scored.

Wizards games averaged 227.5 total points last season, 2.0 fewer than the total for this matchup.

The Wizards covered 39 times in 82 chances against the spread last year.

Last season, Washington won 18 out of the 55 games, or 32.7%, in which it was the underdog.

Last season, the Wizards won one of their five games when they were an underdog by at least +375 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 21.1% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs Celtics Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Last season, the Wizards were 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). On the road, they were 20-20-0 ATS (.488).

Looking at the over/under, Washington's games went over 25 of 41 times at home (61%) last year, and 19 of 41 on the road (46.3%).

The Wizards' 113.2 points per game were just 1.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics conceded.

Washington went 30-16 versus the spread and 28-19 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs. Celtics Point Insights (Last Season)

Wizards Celtics 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 117.9 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 30-16 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 35-17 28-19 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 45-7 114.4 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 31-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-13 31-23 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.