Wizards vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (2-0) face the Washington Wizards (1-1) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.
Wizards vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-10.5
|229.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington played 33 games last season that went over 229.5 combined points scored.
- Wizards games averaged 227.5 total points last season, 2.0 fewer than the total for this matchup.
- The Wizards covered 39 times in 82 chances against the spread last year.
- Last season, Washington won 18 out of the 55 games, or 32.7%, in which it was the underdog.
- Last season, the Wizards won one of their five games when they were an underdog by at least +375 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 21.1% chance to win.
Wizards vs Celtics Additional Info
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Last season, the Wizards were 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). On the road, they were 20-20-0 ATS (.488).
- Looking at the over/under, Washington's games went over 25 of 41 times at home (61%) last year, and 19 of 41 on the road (46.3%).
- The Wizards' 113.2 points per game were just 1.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics conceded.
- Washington went 30-16 versus the spread and 28-19 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points last season.
Wizards vs. Celtics Point Insights (Last Season)
|Wizards
|Celtics
|113.2
|117.9
|21
|4
|30-16
|35-17
|28-19
|45-7
|114.4
|111.4
|17
|4
|31-23
|33-13
|31-23
|38-8
