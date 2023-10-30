The Boston Celtics (2-0) face the Washington Wizards (1-1) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.

Wizards vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -10.5 229.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington played 33 games last season that went over 229.5 combined points scored.
  • Wizards games averaged 227.5 total points last season, 2.0 fewer than the total for this matchup.
  • The Wizards covered 39 times in 82 chances against the spread last year.
  • Last season, Washington won 18 out of the 55 games, or 32.7%, in which it was the underdog.
  • Last season, the Wizards won one of their five games when they were an underdog by at least +375 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 21.1% chance to win.

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • Last season, the Wizards were 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). On the road, they were 20-20-0 ATS (.488).
  • Looking at the over/under, Washington's games went over 25 of 41 times at home (61%) last year, and 19 of 41 on the road (46.3%).
  • The Wizards' 113.2 points per game were just 1.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics conceded.
  • Washington went 30-16 versus the spread and 28-19 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points last season.

Wizards vs. Celtics Point Insights (Last Season)

Wizards Celtics
113.2
Points Scored (PG)
 117.9
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
30-16
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 35-17
28-19
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 45-7
114.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.4
17
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
31-23
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-13
31-23
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-8

