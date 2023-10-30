The Washington Wizards (1-1), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Capital One Arena, play the Boston Celtics (2-0). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Wizards vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

MNMT and NBCS-BOS Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-10.5) 229.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Celtics Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wizards vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) last season while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They had a +535 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Wizards averaged 113.2 points per game last season (21st in the league) while allowing 114.4 per contest (17th in the NBA). They had a -99 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 1.2 points per game.

These two teams racked up a combined 231.1 points per game last season, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allowed a combined 225.8 points per game last year, 3.7 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.

Boston covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Washington went 39-42-0 ATS last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +50000 +25000 - Celtics +400 +175 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.