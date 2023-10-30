LaMelo Ball and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 111-99 loss to the Pistons (his last game) Ball posted 20 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Ball, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-115)

Over 21.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-111)

Over 6.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 8.5 (-102)

Over 8.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+128)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were eighth in the NBA last season, conceding 112.5 points per game.

The Nets allowed 45.1 rebounds on average last year, 27th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nets conceded 23.4 per game last year, ranking them third in the NBA.

On defense, the Nets allowed 11.8 made three-pointers per game last season, seventh in the league.

LaMelo Ball vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 36 23 7 11 5 0 2

