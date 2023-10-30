The Washington Wizards, Kyle Kuzma included, match up versus the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 113-106 win versus the Grizzlies, Kuzma tallied 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Let's look at Kuzma's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-122)

Over 20.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-135)

Over 7.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+108)

Over 2.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+136)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were fourth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 111.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Celtics conceded 44 rebounds per game last season, 18th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Celtics conceded 23.1 per contest last season, ranking them second in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Celtics were fifth in the NBA last season, giving up 11.6 makes per contest.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 28 9 9 1 1 0 1

