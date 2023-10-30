Jordan Poole plus his Washington Wizards teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Poole put up 27 points in his last game, which ended in a 113-106 win versus the Grizzlies.

Below, we dig into Poole's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-120)

Over 22.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-106)

Over 3.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-122)

Over 4.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Looking to bet on one or more of Poole's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 111.4 points per game last year made the Celtics the fourth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Celtics were the 18th-ranked squad in the league last year, conceding 44.0 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics allowed 23.1 per game last year, ranking them second in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Celtics were fifth in the NBA last year, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jordan Poole vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/19/2023 43 24 6 4 2 0 3 12/10/2022 33 20 3 4 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.