How to Watch the Hornets vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (1-1) face the Brooklyn Nets (0-2) at Spectrum Center on October 30, 2023.
Hornets vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Hornets vs Nets Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets shot 45.7% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 46.3% the Nets' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Charlotte had a 19-18 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.3% from the field.
- The Nets ranked 29th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Hornets ranked 12th.
- The Hornets put up an average of 111.0 points per game last year, just 1.5 fewer points than the 112.5 the Nets allowed.
- When it scored more than 112.5 points last season, Charlotte went 19-17.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, the Hornets averaged 3.5 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than away (112.7).
- The Hornets gave up 116.1 points per game at home last season, and 118.2 on the road.
- The Hornets drained more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (10.4) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (32.1%).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|James Bouknight
|Out
|Knee
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
