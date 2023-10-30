The Brooklyn Nets (0-2) face the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and YES. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Hornets vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: BSSE and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nets -1.5 228.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

  • Charlotte played 43 games last season that ended with over 228.5 points.
  • Hornets games averaged 228.1 total points last season, 0.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.
  • The Hornets compiled a 39-43-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Charlotte was underdogs 66 times last season and won 19, or 28.8%, of those games.
  • The Hornets had a record of 19-47 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win by Charlotte, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.

Hornets vs Nets Additional Info

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

  • The Hornets performed better against the spread away (23-18-0) than at home (16-25-0) last year.
  • Looking at the over/under, Charlotte's games finished over 13 of 41 times at home (31.7%) and 21 of 41 on the road (51.2%) last season.
  • The Hornets' 111 points per game were just 1.5 fewer points than the 112.5 the Nets allowed.
  • Charlotte put together a 25-11 ATS record and were 19-17 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Hornets vs. Nets Point Insights (Last Season)

Hornets Nets
111
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
27
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
25-11
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 21-9
19-17
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 23-7
117.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
22
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
22-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-14
19-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 31-10

