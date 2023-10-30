Hornets vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (0-2) face the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and YES. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hornets vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and YES
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-1.5
|228.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte played 43 games last season that ended with over 228.5 points.
- Hornets games averaged 228.1 total points last season, 0.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.
- The Hornets compiled a 39-43-0 record against the spread last season.
- Charlotte was underdogs 66 times last season and won 19, or 28.8%, of those games.
- The Hornets had a record of 19-47 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by Charlotte, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hornets vs Nets Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- The Hornets performed better against the spread away (23-18-0) than at home (16-25-0) last year.
- Looking at the over/under, Charlotte's games finished over 13 of 41 times at home (31.7%) and 21 of 41 on the road (51.2%) last season.
- The Hornets' 111 points per game were just 1.5 fewer points than the 112.5 the Nets allowed.
- Charlotte put together a 25-11 ATS record and were 19-17 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets vs. Nets Point Insights (Last Season)
|Hornets
|Nets
|111
|113.4
|27
|19
|25-11
|21-9
|19-17
|23-7
|117.2
|112.5
|22
|8
|22-8
|27-14
|19-11
|31-10
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.