The Boston Celtics (2-0) square off against the Washington Wizards (1-1) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and NBCS-BOS.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and NBCS-BOS

MNMT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - Wizards 116

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 10.5)

Wizards (+ 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-0.0)

Celtics (-0.0) Pick OU: Over (229.5)



Over (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.0

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards posted 113.2 points per game (21st-ranked in NBA) last season, while ceding 114.4 points per contest (17th-ranked).

Last season Washington pulled down 43.6 rebounds per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and ceded 43 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).

Last year the Wizards ranked 14th in the league in assists, putting up 25.4 per game.

Washington, who was 15th in the league with 13.3 turnovers per game, forced 11.8 turnovers per contest, which was second-worst in the NBA.

The Wizards sank 11.3 three-pointers per game (21st-ranked in NBA) last season, while owning a 35.6% three-point percentage (17th-ranked).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.