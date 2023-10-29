T.J. Oshie and the Washington Capitals will meet the San Jose Sharks at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Capital One Arena. Does a wager on Oshie intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

T.J. Oshie vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oshie Season Stats Insights

Oshie has averaged 17:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Oshie has yet to score a goal through seven games this year.

Oshie has a point in one of seven games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Oshie has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the seven games he's played.

Oshie's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

Oshie has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Oshie Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 31 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -23 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 7 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.