The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Nick Jensen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Jensen stats and insights

Jensen is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Jensen has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

