Paris Saint-Germain versus Stade Brest 29 is one of many strong options on today's Ligue 1 slate.

Live coverage of all Ligue 1 action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

Watch Stade Brest 29 vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain is on the road to play Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-210)

Paris Saint-Germain (-210) Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+550)

Stade Brest 29 (+550) Draw: (+370)

(+370) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Lille OSC vs AS Monaco

AS Monaco is on the road to play Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Lille OSC (+130)

Lille OSC (+130) Underdog: AS Monaco (+190)

AS Monaco (+190) Draw: (+275)

(+275) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Montpellier HSC vs Toulouse FC

Toulouse FC makes the trip to take on Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Montpellier HSC (-130)

Montpellier HSC (-130) Underdog: Toulouse FC (+350)

Toulouse FC (+350) Draw: (+295)

(+295) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Metz vs Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC makes the trip to face FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: FC Metz (+155)

FC Metz (+155) Underdog: Le Havre AC (+190)

Le Havre AC (+190) Draw: (+225)

(+225) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Stade Rennes vs Strasbourg

Strasbourg journeys to play Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Stade Rennes (-175)

Stade Rennes (-175) Underdog: Strasbourg (+500)

Strasbourg (+500) Draw: (+320)

(+320) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Olympique Marseille vs Olympique Lyon

Olympique Lyon travels to face Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-180)

Olympique Marseille (-180) Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+475)

Olympique Lyon (+475) Draw: (+350)

(+350) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.