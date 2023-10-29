The Washington Capitals, with John Carlson, are in action Sunday against the San Jose Sharks at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 5:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Carlson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

John Carlson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Carlson has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 25:33 on the ice per game.

Carlson has scored a goal in one of seven games this season.

Despite recording points in five of seven games this season, Carlson has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In four of seven games this season, Carlson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Carlson's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Carlson has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Carlson Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 31 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's -23 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

