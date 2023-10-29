When the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles go head to head in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Jahan Dotson score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Jahan Dotson score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Dotson has collected 183 yards receiving (26.1 per game) and one TD, reeling in 22 balls out of 39 targets this year.

In one of seven games this season, Dotson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Jahan Dotson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 7 5 40 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 22 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 21 0 Week 4 @Eagles 9 4 27 1 Week 5 Bears 5 3 30 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 8 5 43 0

