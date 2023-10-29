Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are ranked 18th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 227.4 per game.

Dotson has hauled in 22 balls (on 39 targets) for 183 yards (26.1 per game) and one score this year.

Dotson vs. the Eagles

Dotson vs the Eagles (since 2021): 3 GP / 17 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 17 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have conceded a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Philadelphia has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Eagles is giving up 227.4 yards per game this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Eagles' defense ranks 28th in the NFL with 12 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Commanders Player Previews

Jahan Dotson Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Dotson Receiving Insights

Dotson has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of seven games this season.

Dotson has received 15.2% of his team's 256 passing attempts this season (39 targets).

He has been targeted 39 times, averaging 4.7 yards per target (123rd in NFL).

Dotson, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (6.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Dotson (six red zone targets) has been targeted 18.2% of the time in the red zone (33 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Dotson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

