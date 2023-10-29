Evgeny Kuznetsov will be on the ice when the Washington Capitals and San Jose Sharks play on Sunday at Capital One Arena, starting at 5:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kuznetsov's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Kuznetsov has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 21:26 on the ice per game.

Kuznetsov has yet to score a goal through seven games this year.

Kuznetsov has a point in three of seven games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Kuznetsov has an assist in three of seven games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Kuznetsov hits the over on his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Kuznetsov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 31 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 7 Games 2 4 Points 1 0 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

