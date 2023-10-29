The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Dylan Strome score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

Strome has scored in three of seven games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Strome averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 31.3%.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 31 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

