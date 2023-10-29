Will Curtis Samuel Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Curtis Samuel did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. If you're trying to find Samuel's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In the air, Samuel has been targeted 39 times, with season stats of 310 yards on 31 receptions (10 per catch) and two TDs. He also has four carries for 20 yards one touchdown.
Curtis Samuel Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- The Commanders have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Cole Turner (LP/ankle): 8 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Samuel 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|39
|31
|310
|116
|2
|10
Samuel Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|54
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|3
|3
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|4
|2
|54
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|8
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|7
|6
|65
|1
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|4
|4
|42
|1
|Week 7
|@Giants
|8
|4
|25
|0
