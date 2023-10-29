Curtis Samuel did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. If you're trying to find Samuel's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Samuel has been targeted 39 times, with season stats of 310 yards on 31 receptions (10 per catch) and two TDs. He also has four carries for 20 yards one touchdown.

Curtis Samuel Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Commanders have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Cole Turner (LP/ankle): 8 Rec; 82 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Samuel 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 39 31 310 116 2 10

Samuel Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1 Week 6 @Falcons 4 4 42 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 4 25 0

