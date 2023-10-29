Commanders vs. Eagles Injury Report — Week 8
Entering their Sunday, October 29 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) at FedExField, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the Washington Commanders (3-4) are monitoring five players on the injury report.
Last time out, the Commanders lost 14-7 to the New York Giants.
The Eagles head into this matchup after a 31-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in their last outing.
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Foot
|Questionable
|Samuel Cosmi
|OT
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Benjamin St-Juste
|CB
|Thigh
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cole Turner
|TE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Phidarian Mathis
|DT
|Calf
|Questionable
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|James Bradberry
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Bradley Roby
|CB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Reed Blankenship
|S
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jordan Davis
|DT
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Milton Williams
|DT
|Heel
|Limited Participation In Practice
Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Eagles or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Commanders Season Insights
- The Commanders rank 23rd in total yards per game (297.9), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 374.1 total yards conceded per contest.
- The Commanders' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 27.1 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 20th with 20 points per contest.
- With 211.7 passing yards per game on offense, the Commanders rank 19th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 27th, giving up 248.4 passing yards per contest.
- From an offensive standpoint, Washington is posting 86.1 rushing yards per contest (26th-ranked). It ranks 23rd in the NFL on the other side of the ball (125.7 rushing yards given up per game).
- After forcing 10 turnovers (10th in NFL) and turning the ball over 11 times (21st in NFL) this season, the Commanders have the 16th-ranked turnover margin of -1.
Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Eagles (-7)
- Moneyline: Eagles (-350), Commanders (+280)
- Total: 43.5 points
