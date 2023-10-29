Commanders vs. Eagles Player Props & Odds – Week 8
At FedExField on Sunday, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles face Brian Robinson Jr. and the Washington Commanders in a battle between two of the brightest stars in football on offense, beginning at 1:00 PM ET.
See player props for the Eagles' and Commanders' top contributors in this contest.
Sign up to bet on the Eagles-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Terry McLaurin Touchdown Odds
- McLaurin Odds to Score First TD: +1200
- McLaurin Odds to Score Anytime TD: +500
Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds
- Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Commanders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Logan Thomas
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Terry McLaurin
|-
|-
|58.5 (-113)
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|-
|Sam Howell
|235.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|-
|Jahan Dotson
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
More Eagles Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|A.J. Brown
|-
|-
|89.5 (-113)
|Dallas Goedert
|-
|-
|42.5 (-113)
|Jalen Hurts
|245.5 (-113)
|35.5 (-113)
|-
|DeVonta Smith
|-
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|D'Andre Swift
|-
|61.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.