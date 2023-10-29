At FedExField on Sunday, October 29, the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Washington Commanders, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. The Eagles should win, based on our computer model -- continue reading to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Eagles rank 14th in scoring defense this year (20.1 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 26.6 points per game. The Commanders have sputtering on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 374.1 total yards surrendered per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, generating 297.9 total yards per contest (23rd-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Eagles vs Commanders on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Eagles (-7) Over (43.5) Eagles 28, Commanders 19

Place your bets on the Eagles-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Commanders Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 26.3% chance of a victory for the Commanders.

Washington has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Commanders have been an underdog by 7 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

In 2023, three Washington games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 2.6 points higher than the average scoring total for Commanders games (40.9).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Eagles Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Philadelphia has put together a 4-2-1 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

So far this season, three of Philadelphia's seven games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 43.5 points, 2.9 fewer than the average total in this season's Eagles contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commanders vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 26.6 20.1 33 25.3 21.8 16.3 Washington 20 27.1 14.3 31 24.3 24.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.