The Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) will square off against their NFC East-rival, the Washington Commanders (3-4) in a matchup on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at FedExField. The Commanders will attempt to pull off an upset as 7-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the contest.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Eagles go up against the Commanders. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we list below.

Commanders vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Commanders have led after the first quarter in one game, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Eagles have led four times and been knotted up three times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Regarding second-quarter scoring, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games and have lost the second quarter in three games.

The Eagles have won the second quarter in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 7.7 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 8.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of seven games this season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Philadelphia is averaging seven points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 1.7 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Commanders' seven games this year, they have won the fourth quarter three times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

The Eagles have won the fourth quarter in two games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 7.1 points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders have had the lead after the first half three times (2-1 in those games) and have trailed after the first half four times (1-3) in seven games this year.

In seven games this year, the Eagles have led after the first half five times (4-1 in those games) and have trailed after the first half two times (2-0).

2nd Half

The Commanders have lost the second half two times and outscored their opponent in the second half five times in seven games this year.

In seven games this year, the Eagles have won the second half four times (4-0 record in those games), lost one time (0-1), and been knotted up two times (2-0).

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 12.6 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.9 points on average in the second half.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.