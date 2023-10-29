Will Cole Turner pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will Cole Turner score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a TD)

Turner's stat line reveals eight catches for 82 yards. He averages 16.4 yards per game, having been targeted 12 times.

Turner does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

Cole Turner Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 2 1 17 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 2 21 0 Week 3 Bills 7 4 35 0 Week 5 Bears 1 1 9 0

