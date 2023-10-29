Will Cole Turner Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cole Turner was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders' Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Turner's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Turner has been targeted 12 times and has eight catches for 82 yards (10.3 per reception) and zero TDs.
Cole Turner Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Commanders have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Curtis Samuel (DNP/foot): 31 Rec; 310 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Turner 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|12
|8
|82
|28
|0
|10.3
Turner Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|2
|1
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|2
|2
|21
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|7
|4
|35
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|1
|1
|9
|0
