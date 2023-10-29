Capitals vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals (3-3-1) host the San Jose Sharks (0-7-1, losers of eight in a row) at Capital One Arena. The game on Sunday, October 29 starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT.
Capitals vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-225)
|Sharks (+180)
|6
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been listed as a moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.
- Washington has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Capitals have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
- Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 6 goals two times this season (in seven games).
Capitals vs Sharks Additional Info
Capitals vs. Sharks Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|14 (30th)
|Goals
|8 (32nd)
|25 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|31 (30th)
|3 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (23rd)
|7 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (25th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals are ranked 30th in the league with 14 goals this season, an average of two per contest.
- The Capitals rank 16th in total goals against, conceding 3.6 goals per game (25 total) in NHL play.
- The team is ranked 29th in goal differential at -11.
