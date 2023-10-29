The Washington Capitals (3-3-1) host the San Jose Sharks (0-7-1, losers of eight in a row) at Capital One Arena. The game on Sunday, October 29 starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT.

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-225) Sharks (+180) 6 Capitals (-1.5)

The Capitals have been listed as a moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.

Washington has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Capitals have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 6 goals two times this season (in seven games).

Capitals Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 14 (30th) Goals 8 (32nd) 25 (16th) Goals Allowed 31 (30th) 3 (23rd) Power Play Goals 3 (23rd) 7 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (25th)

The Capitals are ranked 30th in the league with 14 goals this season, an average of two per contest.

The Capitals rank 16th in total goals against, conceding 3.6 goals per game (25 total) in NHL play.

The team is ranked 29th in goal differential at -11.

