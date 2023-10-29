When the Washington Capitals play the San Jose Sharks at Capital One Arena on Sunday (starting at 5:00 PM ET), John Carlson and Fabian Zetterlund will be two of the top players to watch.

Capitals vs. Sharks Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

One of Washington's most productive offensive players this season is Alexander Ovechkin, with six points (two goals, four assists) and an average ice time of 19:55 per game.

Carlson is another important player for Washington, with five points (0.7 per game) -- scoring one goal and adding four assists.

Dylan Strome has five points for Washington, via five goals and zero assists.

Charlie Lindgren (0-1-0) has a goals against average of four on the season. His .886% save percentage ranks 51st in the NHL.

Sharks Players to Watch

San Jose's Tomas Hertl has totaled four assists and one goal in eight games. That's good for five points.

Zetterlund's three points this season, including two goals and one assist, make him one of the top players on offense for San Jose.

This season, San Jose's William Eklund has two points, courtesy of one goal (third on team) and one assist (second).

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a 0-3-0 record this season, with a .907 save percentage (30th in the league). In 4 games, he has 107 saves, and has conceded 11 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Capitals vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 30th 2 Goals Scored 1 32nd 26th 3.57 Goals Allowed 3.88 29th 27th 27.7 Shots 23.8 32nd 15th 30.3 Shots Allowed 37.8 32nd 21st 13.64% Power Play % 12.5% 24th 20th 75% Penalty Kill % 74.19% 22nd

