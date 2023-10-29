The San Jose Sharks (0-7-1) will aim to halt an eight-game losing streak when they play the Washington Capitals (3-3-1) on the road on Sunday, October 29 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will bring home the win in Sunday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Sharks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final score of Capitals 3, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-225)

Capitals (-225) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)

Capitals vs Sharks Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals (3-3-1 overall) have a 2-1-3 record in games that have gone to overtime.

In the two games this season the Capitals recorded just one goal, they lost both times.

Washington has taken five points from the three games this season when it scored two goals (2-0-1 record).

The Capitals have scored at least three goals one time, and won that game.

In the three games when Washington has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 2-1-0 record (four points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Washington is 1-1-1 (three points).

The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Capitals went 2-2-0 in those contests (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 30th 2 Goals Scored 1 32nd 26th 3.57 Goals Allowed 3.88 29th 27th 27.7 Shots 23.8 32nd 15th 30.3 Shots Allowed 37.8 32nd 22nd 13.64% Power Play % 12.5% 24th 20th 75% Penalty Kill % 74.19% 22nd

Capitals vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

